JCA Student Council Organizes Adopt a Family Gift Card Drive
As in years past, JCA families are preparing for the Christmas season families by adopting needy families in the Joliet area. This Christmas season, instead of the usual toy drive, JCA’s Student Council is asking the community to donate towards gift cards that will be distributed to the families in need. Gift cards will be distributed to families in need working with the Diocese of Joliet’s Catholic Charities. JCA students have also been active in community service recently with the JCA Habitat for Humanity Club’s “Operation Takeout” initiative, which partnered with six area restaurants to help promote small businesses during the COVID-19 mitigations. JCA families and friends purchased over 640 meals totaling nearly $10,000. This initiative will continue after the New Year, partnering with more Joliet area restaurants.
The JCA administration and students also wrapped up the annual JCA Food Drive throughout the month of November, which made significant donations the St. Patrick’s Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish food panties in Joliet. Adopt a Family Gift Card Drive questions can be directed to JCA Student Council moderator Mr. Edward DeBartolo at [email protected]