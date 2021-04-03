JCA National Art Honor Society Members Work with Together We Rise to Bring Beauty to Foster Kids
This semester, members of the National Art Honor Society at Joliet Catholic Academy partnered with Together We Rise to decorate panels for duffel bags for foster kids. When children enter foster care, they are usually given a trash bag to carry their few belongings. TWR provides NEW duffle bags called “sweet cases” filled with essentials like a teddy bear, blanket, hygiene kit, and much more.
TWR works with hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other partners to bring their programs to foster youth across the nation. The foundation has provided thousands of foster youths across the country with new bicycles, college supplies, and sweet cases so that children do not have to travel from home to home with their belongings in a trash bag.
Due to Covid restrictions this year, the students were only allowed to decorate the outside panel of the duffel bag. The members who participated picked up their panel and a package of oil pastels from the JCA Art room and worked on their design at home.
Others who participated but not pictured: Jenna Bolek, Aubrey Hatfield, Lily Ray, Grace Leeders, Janessa Garcia, Olivia Antzoulatos, Grace Buss, Calli Turner, Natalie Kent, Nandni Patel, Bella Dixon, Katlyn VanDyke, Michael Rouse, Charlie Kinsella.
JCA press release