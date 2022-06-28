JCA Baseball Head Coach Jared Voss ’92 to lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship

Joliet Catholic Academy head baseball coach Jared Voss ’92 will once again lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship in Baton Rouge, LA beginning this Monday, June 27 and running through July 1. He is fresh off leading the Hilltoppers to the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Championship, the fourth in program history, and Voss’ third at the helm. It also marked the seventh time a Voss-led Hilltopper baseball team has made it to the IHSA State Finals.
Joining Voss’ staff is Hilltopper alum, and former assistant baseball coach Kevin Campbell ’08. Campbell was a member of the 2008 Joliet Catholic IHSA Class 3A State Championship team and is currently the head baseball coach at Oak Park-River Forest High School, while also running the Chicago Suburban League’s Joliet Dirtbags.
The GEICO High School Baseball National Championship features eight elite baseball teams chosen to represent the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.
In 2019, Voss led a Team Illinois squad headlined by Hilltoppers Christian Knapczyk (Louisville), Zach Hise (Missouri), and Dan Wuestenfeld (Central Michigan). All three have gone on to have successful collegiate baseball careers.
This year’s Illinois squad features rising JCA seniors: outfielder/RHP Trey Swiderski (Louisville commit) and lefthanded pitcher T.J. Schlageter. Schlageter is currently uncommitted, but receiving major interest from Power Five conference programs.
Team Illinois also features several prospects committed to additional schools such as Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and Kent State.
The eight teams will play 15 total games over five days. All pool-play games will be on ESPN+, while the second semifinal and championship game will air live on ESPNU.