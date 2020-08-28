Jazmine Sullivan announces her new EP with her single, “Lost One”
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry StudiosJazmine Sullivan returns with a new ballad, “Lost One.”
The R&B vocal powerhouse poured her heart out on the somber guitar-based ballad, which finds Sullivan getting it all off her chest after a breakup.
“Thank you everyone for the love so far!,” Jazmine captioned a stunning photo of herself on Instagram. “I know “Lost One” is hella stripped [and] short. It just felt like the most appropriate offering from the EP considering everything that’s happening these days!”
“In an instant, especially now we could all lose the closest people to us,” she continued. “Make sure they know how u feel! Make sure you appreciate them while they’re here!! Though this song is about an ended relationship, it makes me think of all the people I’ve lost throughout the years.”
Sullivan dedicated “Lost One” to a few loved ones and family members who recently passed away, with some fans believing the track closed a dark chapter in her life. In a 2017 interview with XO Necole, Sullivan opened up about appreciating the “quality of life” after battling depression, stemming from an abusive relationship.
As we await her new EP, fans are excited for Sullivan’s return to music. Her last single was 2017’s “Insecure,” featuring Bryson Tiller, which was later featured on Issa Rae‘s Emmy-nominated HBO series of the same title.
Jazmine won us over with her soulful vocals, raspy voice and vulnerable lyrics on her 2008 debut, Fearless, and her sophomore album, Love Me Back, in 2010. After a five-year hiatus from the music industry, Sullivan returned with 2015’s Reality Show.
By Rachel George
