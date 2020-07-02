Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to COVID-19
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the WaterJay-Z‘s Made in America festival has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roc Nation, Jay’s company, issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday announcing the annual festival, which takes place Philadelphia, will not be happening this Labor Day weekend.
“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality,” the Instagram statement reads. “Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”
Fans are being asked to hold on to their tickets from the 2020 event, which will be valid for the 2021 festival. Ticketholders who prefer a refund will receive an email so they request one, or can check with their ticket point of purchase.
“We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year,” the statement says.
Last year’s Made in America showcase featured performances from Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack and many more, including headliners Cardi B and Travis Scott.
By Rachel George
