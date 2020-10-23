Jay-Z launches his Monogram cannabis line

Courtesy of MonogramHip-hop mogul and billionaire Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter has launched his own cannabis line, Monogram.
With its “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality,” the line seeks to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” according to a press release.
Monogram was launched in partnership with Caliva, the California weed company Jay-Z joined as chief brand strategist in July 2019. Jay’s role at the San Jose-based company not only involves advising it on creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy, but also advocating for the social justice issues related to weed legalization.
Monogram adds to Jay-Z’s long list of business endeavors, which include the Tidal streaming service, the Ace of Spades champagne he shares with the Armand de Brignac brand, and of course his entertainment company Roc Nation, which caters to including music artists and sports athletes.
In addition, Jay-Z also launched a new Tidal playlist called, “Monogram: Sounds from the Grow Room,” which features hits such as Fela Kuti‘s “Expensive S**t,” Bob Marley & The Wailers‘ “Kaya,” and Outkast‘s “Vibrate.” You can also find the playlist at MonogramCompany.com.
Jay-Z is the latest hip-hop artist to enter the cannabis business, following Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, all of whom all have their own weed strains.
By Rachel George
