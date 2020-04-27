Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Divorcing after Ten Years Together
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Retired NFL star Jay Cutler and his wife, reality star Kristin Cavallari have decided to divorce after ten years together.
Cavallari announced the decision to split on social media, writing “We have come to a loving decision to get a divorce” adding that the two “have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of” while making it clear that it “was a situation of two people growing apart.”
Cavallari met Cutler during a Bear preseason game in 2010 and share two children together. Here’s the complete story from E-Online.