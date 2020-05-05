Jason Mraz introduces us to a “Wise Woman” with latest track from new album
Jen RosensteinJason Mraz has released “Wise Woman,” the second song from his upcoming album, Look for the Good, due out June 19.
The entire album is reggae-flavored and “Wise Woman” is no exception. It’s also very on-brand for the singer, who in his spare time runs an organic farm in Oceanside, California where he grows avocados, passion fruit and coffee, among other things.
“‘Wise Woman’ is a song about Mother Earth and the love and nourishment that comes from Women,” Jason explains in a statement. “It focuses on an herb garden, a small example of Mother Earth’s ability to provide sustenance and healing.”
He adds, “A ‘Wise Woman’ is also a title given to an elder who has spent years working with plants and teaches others her wise ways, opening our eyes to the gifts of the natural world for a brighter and healthier future.”
Jason performed the song today on Live with Kelly and Ryan, remotely from his farm.
Look for the Good will be out June 19.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.