Jason Aldean’s Wife Is the Reason We Get to See Clips of “No Pants Bowling” Parties at Their House

Jan 7, 2021 @ 7:13am
Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, encourages him to be active on social media because his fans are curious about what he’s doing.  And that’s why we get to see videos of “no pants bowling parties” at their house.

 

Jason Aldean is really good on social media, but it doesn’t come naturally to him.  He does it because that’s what artists have to do these days.  Fortunately, his wife, Brittany, is a pretty good coach.

Here’s what she said in a recent interview, quote, “Social media for him is work.  Touring and music is not.  He definitely sees it as a more of like an invasion sometimes.

“I have to tell him, ‘You have so many fans out there and people that are really curious about what you’re doing.  [They] don’t just want to see you in the studio, doing all the work things.'”

She’s right, too.  I like checking out Jason’s Instagram, which is loaded with cool photos and videos . . . including a clip from last summer of his buddy TYLER FARR enjoying a game of “no pants bowling” at their house.  (???)

 

