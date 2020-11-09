Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Stands Up For Fellow Republicans, Trump After Backlash From Biden Supporters
Getty Images
Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, says she will continue to post “cute pictures” of her son in order to stop the arguing on her Instagram.
Brittany vowed to stick up for fellow Republicans after she posted herself in a sweatshirt bearing Trump’s name, she captioned the photo, “… STILL MY PRESIDENT.”
The post caused a heated debate on her page, she addressed her followers writing “I WILL CONTINUE TO SPEAK. FOR THE PEOPLE THAT MESSAGE ME AND AREN’T ABLE (FOR FEAR OF LOSING BUSINESS OR FRIENDS) IT IS DISGUSTING TO ME THAT ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH’ APPLIES TO EVERYONE BUT REPUBLICANS.” Her post included a “You’re not alone” sticker. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.