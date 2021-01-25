      Breaking News
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Had a Heart Attack False Alarm

Jan 25, 2021 @ 9:37am
Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, spent five hours in the emergency room, last Thursday; because they thought SHE was having a heart attack.  She was experiencing sharp chest pains all day that wouldn’t go away.

Turns out it was something called pleurisy, which is a lung inflammation that causes chest pains . . . and people often think it’s a heart attack.  Fortunately, her case wasn’t serious.

More on the story:  (Taste of CountryABC)

