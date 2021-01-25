Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Had a Heart Attack False Alarm
Getty Images
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, spent five hours in the emergency room, last Thursday; because they thought SHE was having a heart attack. She was experiencing sharp chest pains all day that wouldn’t go away.
Turns out it was something called pleurisy, which is a lung inflammation that causes chest pains . . . and people often think it’s a heart attack. Fortunately, her case wasn’t serious.
More on the story: (Taste of Country, ABC)