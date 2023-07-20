98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean’s “Small Town” Will Air on “CMA Fest”

July 20, 2023 7:13AM CDT
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

ABC has allowed Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town,” to air during the CMA Fest.  The special was recorded around Nashville from June 8 until June 11, and Aldean was one of the headlining acts.  Recently the song’s lyrics and the accompanying music video have caused controversy with its images of Black Lives Matter protests, police aggression, and flag burning.  According to a source, Jason’s song will air, but not the music video, which was done after the festival was recorded.  Since the release of the video, Jason has defended the song, saying it’s “an anthem honoring neighbors helping each other in a small town and not about Black Lives Matter.”

