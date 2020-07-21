Jason Aldean’s Playroom in New House Beats Chuck E. Cheese
Getty Images
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany have been working on their new home for months now and finally, Brittany gave fans a look at the 8,900 square-foot estate.
One of the more impressive parts of the home is the children’s playroom. Jason and Brittany’s kids, Memphis, 2 and daughter Navy, 1 playroom has a ball pit, performing stage, and a wooden slide.
The massive home has a beautiful pool area with a swim-up tiki bar, a slide, and all the bells and whistles of a resort-style pool. Brittany has her own playland with a huge two-story walk-in closet that holds all the shoes, handbags, and clothes a woman could ever want.