Jason Aldean’s Playroom in New House Beats Chuck E. Cheese

Jul 21, 2020 @ 9:01am
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany have been working on their new home for months now and finally, Brittany gave fans a look at the 8,900 square-foot estate.
One of the more impressive parts of the home is the children’s playroom. Jason and Brittany’s kids, Memphis, 2 and daughter Navy, 1 playroom has a ball pit, performing stage, and a wooden slide.
The massive home has a beautiful pool area with a swim-up tiki bar, a slide, and all the bells and whistles of a resort-style pool. Brittany has her own playland with a huge two-story walk-in closet that holds all the shoes, handbags, and clothes a woman could ever want.  Check out the photos and complete story from Taste of Country.

