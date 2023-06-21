98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean’s new side job? Brittany’s makeup artist

June 21, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Who’d have thought Jason Aldean would nail it as a makeup artist? Well, he sort of did.

Jason’s wife, Brittany, recently shared a video of him doing her makeup, albeit discreetly. Throughout the clip, Jason hides behind Brittany with only his hands visible on camera. 

The comical moment starts with Jason tying Brittany’s hair, and brushing her face with powder and blush. The “She’s Country” hitmaker then proceeds to apply “long, slow strokes” of eyeshadow on Brittany’s eyes as she laughs, before putting lipstick on her lips and, unfortunately, all over her face.

Could Jason take on a new job as a makeup artist? Watch Brittany’s Instagram video and decide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

Here's Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss her Boyfriend on TV
5

Carly Pearce Selling Her Red-Carpet Dresses And Tour Outfits For Charity

Recent Posts