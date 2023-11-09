98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean’s latest music video is a family affair.

November 9, 2023 8:55AM CST
The visual for “Let Your Boys Be Country” features his son Memphis and shows the father-son duo heading into the woods for a hunting trip.

The five-year-old isn’t the only family member to make an appearance in the video. The singer’s wife Brittany and their 4-year-old daughter, Navy, also make an appearance.

He wrote on YouTube shorts, “’Let Your Boys Be Country’ is about raising your kids to enjoy the simpler parts of life.

