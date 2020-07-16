Jason Aldean’s Home Is Finally Finished – with a Safe Room
In case you’re wondering, JASON ALDEAN and his wife Brittany did move into their “forever home” in Tennessee.
It’s the one that took a couple of years to finish. And it has a concrete safe room.
Brittany’s been posting photos, including these… with a rain-style chandelier above the bed, and this closet with a billion pairs of shoes. [The chandelier looks like it could stab you in your sleep, if an earthquake rattled the New Madrid Fault, again LOL] How about “them boots?!!” Suh-weeeeeeeeet.
