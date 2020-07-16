      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean’s Home Is Finally Finished – with a Safe Room

Jul 16, 2020 @ 10:39am

In case you’re wondering, JASON ALDEAN and his wife Brittany did move into their “forever home” in Tennessee.

It’s the one that took a couple of years to finish.  And it has a concrete safe room.

Brittany’s been posting photos, including these…  with a rain-style chandelier above the bed, and this closet with a billion pairs of shoes.  [The chandelier looks like it could stab you in your sleep, if an earthquake rattled the New Madrid Fault, again LOL] How about “them boots?!!”  Suh-weeeeeeeeet.

(You can check out a collection of pics, here.) 

 

 

 

