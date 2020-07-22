Jason Aldean’s Florida Beach House Is For Sale
Getty Images
If you’re in the market for a Florida beach house, Jason Aldean’s got one to sell you. He and his wife, Brittany, have put their four-story home along the Gulf of Mexico on Saint George Island (just south of Panama City) on the market for $2.95 million. The 6,983-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and 8.5 baths. It sits just 350 feet away from the beach. Jason and Brittany purchased the property in 2015 for $1.8 million.
They’re selling the property because they’ve already purchased a more expensive home a couple hours away in Santa Rosa Beach.
The Telegraph reports that back in August they paid $4.1 million for a 4,452 square-foot-home right on the Gulf which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The Aldean family recently moved into their new Nashville area mansion which took two years to build. It features a resort-like backyard complete with a tiki hut and an elaborate pool surrounded by palm trees.
Check out the pictures and the listing from the Telegraph.