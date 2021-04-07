Jason Aldean Would Love to Collaborate with Post Malone – Here’s Why
Jason Aldean sat down for a recent interview, to discuss his plans to return to the stage for Bonnaroo, next month – and possibly make some music with Post Malone.
Aldean is set to play the festival on May 15th and 16th. He will open his set with “We Back,” as his first song. Jason adds that his shows will be safe for everyone to attend.
When he was asked about upcoming new music, Aldean mentioned he would be interested in contributing to Post Malone’s country album… and “likes anything cool.”