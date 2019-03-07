Jason Aldean Will Receive “Artist Of The Decade” Honor At ACM Awards

Three-time reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean will receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7th. This award is presented to “an outstanding country music artist or duo/group who has dominated country music over the decade, through success at radio, digital media, sales and streaming, distinguishing events, touring, television appearances, and artistic merit.”

He joins only five other honorees that have received the ACM Artist of the Decade Award, including Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1988, Garth Brooks in 1998 and George Strait in 2008.

Jason said, “This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given. My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it — it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

Jason will perform live during the ACM Awards broadcast, where he is nominated once again for Entertainer of the Year. The ACM Awards will celebrate its 54th year in Las Vegas on April 7th.

