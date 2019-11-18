Jason Aldean will kick off new album with ‘9 at 9’ bar-hopping extravaganza
ABC/Image Group LAJason Aldean will be celebrating the release of his ninth studio album, appropriately titled 9, with a first-of-its-kind concert event set to take place in bars across the country. Jason partnered with over 100 Bar Louie locations nationwide for the event, and several independent bars across the country will join in on the fun, too.
Set to take place on November 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the “9 at 9” celebration will feature a special 9-song performance filmed at the singer’s Restaurant + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville. The concert will air at — what else? — 9 p.m. local time.
In order to find the participating venue closest to them, fans can check out an interactive map showing locations where the “9 at 9” event will be broadcast. Additionally, those who are unable to attend in person can watch the show via LiveXLive or YouTube.
Jason’s new album is set for release on November 22. In early 2020, he’ll hit the road in support of the project, launching his 2020 We Back Tour.
