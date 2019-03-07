Jason Aldean will be honored as the ACM Artist of the Decade next month in Vegas
BBRThe Academy of Country Music will honor Jason Aldean as its Artist of the Decade during its 54th annual awards next month in Las Vegas.

The “Girl Like You” hitmaker is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year — an award he’s won three times — and he’s nominated once again at the upcoming ceremony.

Only five legends have previously been named Artist of the Decade, the most recent being George Strait in 2008. Before that, Garth BrooksAlabamaLoretta Lynn, and Marty Robbins took home the honor.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Jason says. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of.”

“But, man I’m proud to be getting it,” he adds. “It’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

The milestone was renamed the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award after the 2012 death of the award show’s longtime producer.

Reba McEntire will host the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 7 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.

