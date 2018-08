AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Atheletes and celebrities have all sorts of creative ways in which they reveal the gender of their soon-to-be borns.

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany took to social media to share their exciting news. The duo already knew the sex of (what will be) their 2nd child.

The reveal was for their kids. A ball is tossed in the air and one of the children takes a swing at it with a bat. The result?

Pink sprays everywhere. 30-year-old Brittany is having a girl.