Jason Aldean To Headline Virtual Concert Today
Jason Aldean is treating fans to a free virtual concert. The country music superstar is teaming up with Brett Young and Maddie & Tae for Jason’s Backyard Beach concert this afternoon. The event will air on Live Nation’s Twitter and online hub at 5 p.m. Central Time. It’s sponsored by Corona.
Jason said, “This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are. Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over.”