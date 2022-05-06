Jason Aldean tells Pop Culture Country that his wife Brittany is a great mother. “She’s great. She’s one of those people that have never really been around kids a ton, especially babies and stuff. Her sister has two daughters, but she didn’t really live close to them while they were little. She’s just never really been around babies a ton, and she’s one of those that was worried, [if she was] going to be a good mom. Now I see her with him, and how good she is with him, it’s pretty cool. She’s actually great, a great mom, and her favorite thing is bath time. She’d give him five baths a day, just because she likes to see him in the tub. He likes getting baths anyway. You notice a lot of her pictures are him in the tub, or getting out of the tub, or whatever. That’s their little special part of the day, is bath time. She’s actually doing great. She’s really good with him.”