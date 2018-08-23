Jason Aldean supports his Sister’s New Romance with fellow Country Singer
By Roy Gregory
Aug 23, 2018 @ 9:04 AM
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Things could get a little awkward if you were dating your friend’s sister, especially if that friend is Jason Aldean. Such is not the case for Chuck Wicks and his new girlfriend, Kasi Rosa Williams, who just happens to be the superstar’s sister. Chuck, a country singer (“Stealing Cinderella”) and co-host of a syndicated radio morning show, is pretty good friends with Jason, who apparently is in support of this new romance. Jason recently told a station in New York City, “The one thing I told my sister when I found out they were kind of talking, I was like, ‘I’ll be honest, there’s a lot of people in Nashville I would be completely against you dating, but I don’t have anything bad to say about Chuck.'”
The couple have gone Instagram official, posting pics together over the last couple of weeks.

