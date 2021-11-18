Jason Aldean Speaks Out

‘I Think People Know Where I Stand’ Jason Aldean recently double-downed on his support of his wife, Brittany, and vowed to “never apologize” for speaking out on his beliefs and political views. “I think people know where I stand politically. I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start trying to stir the pot just to stir the pot,” says Aldean. “At some point, it’s gotten to where if you’re a conservative and you’re in this business, you’re not allowed to speak.” Aldean says “it’s hard for [me] to go lay my head down at night with a clear conscience, feeling like I’m a coward for not saying the things that I want to say or I feel like need to be said.” The “If I Didn’t Love You,” singer says he doesn’t expect everyone to agree with him but says he has a “voice and opinion like everyone else.” His wife was criticized for her and their children wearing anti-Biden t-shirts. There’s a saying that people shouldn’t talk about politics and religion publicly, do you still think that statement still holds true?