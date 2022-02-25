Jason Aldean Sells Majority of Catalog For $100+ Million

The majority of Jason Aldean‘s recorded music catalog has been purchased by Spirit Music Group for a reported $100+ million. The deal includes Jason’s first nine albums, from his self-titled 2005 debut to his 2019 project, 9. Taste of Country reports that neighboring rights and sound exchange royalties are included in the deal, and Jason will keep income interest.
He said, “It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog. It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after.”
Jason’s 10th studio album, Macon, was released in November. His next project, called Georgia, will be released in April.
Earlier this week, Jason was honored with this year’s Artist Humanitarian Award at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.
