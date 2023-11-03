98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean Says He ‘Never’ Spoke To Maren Morris Before Wife’s Feud

November 3, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Jason Aldean Says He ‘Never’ Spoke To Maren Morris Before Wife’s Feud
(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean recently shared more about his wife’s feud with Maren Morris and claimed he had never spoken with her before this feud erupted.

Aldean said, “The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I’ve never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don’t really have an opinion about her.”

He continued, “The only thing I knew was that she was coming after my wife in the media.”

He added, “Obviously, [she] and I are on completely different ends of the spectrum as far as our beliefs. But I don’t know her at all, truly.

Yet she claimed to know so much about me and my wife somehow.”

Why do you believe that Jason Aldean is an overrated country artist?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts