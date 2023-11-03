Jason Aldean Says He ‘Never’ Spoke To Maren Morris Before Wife’s Feud

Jason Aldean recently shared more about his wife’s feud with Maren Morris and claimed he had never spoken with her before this feud erupted.

Aldean said, “The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I’ve never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don’t really have an opinion about her.”

He continued, “The only thing I knew was that she was coming after my wife in the media.”

He added, “Obviously, [she] and I are on completely different ends of the spectrum as far as our beliefs. But I don’t know her at all, truly.

Yet she claimed to know so much about me and my wife somehow.”

