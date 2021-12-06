      Weather Alert

JASON ALDEAN REVEALS TRACK-LIST OF NEXT ALBUM

Dec 6, 2021 @ 7:49am
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Aldean has released more details about his upcoming album, Macon, Georgia.

His 10th studio album features 30 songs. 20 new tunes and 10 unheard-live-takes. The full release will be marked by a commemorative three-disc vinyl set that’s available now for pre-orders.

Through a press release, Jason said, “We’ve always tried to lean toward more songs than less…and this album is no different. After nine albums and 16 years of recording, I hope people can tell I wanted to make this tenth album fun and different from anything we’ve done before.”

The album is in two parts… Macon, which is already available. And the second part, Georgia, will be out on April 22.

 

FAST FACTS

  • MACON Track List (Available Now):
  • 1. “After You”
  • 2. “Over You Again”
  • 3. “That’s What Tequila Does”
  • 4. “Small Town Small”
  • 5. “If I Didn’t Love You”
  • 6. “Story For Another Glass”
  • 7. “Heaven”
  • 8. “This Bar Don’t Work Anymore”
  • 9. “The Sad Songs”
  • 10. “Watching You Love Me”
  • 11. “Amarillo Sky” (Live from Nashville, TN)
  • 12. “Johnny Cash” (Live from Los Angeles, CA)
  • 13. “She’s Country” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)
  • 14. “Big Green Tractor” (Live from Dallas, TX)
  • 15. “My Kinda Party” (Live from St. Louis, MO)
  • GEORGIA Track List (Out 4/22/22):
  • 16. “Whiskey Me Away”
  • 17. “Trouble With A Heartbreak”
  • 18. “The State I’m In”
  • 19. “Midnight And Missin’ You”
  • 20. “Ain’t Enough Cowboy”
  • 21. “God Made Airplanes”
  • 22. “My Weakness”
  • 23. “Holy Water”
  • 24. “Rock And Roll Cowboy”
  • 25. “Your Mama”
  • 26. “Take a Little Ride” (Live from Las Vegas, NV)
  • 27. “Burnin’ It Down” (Live from St. Louis, MO)
  • 28. “Any Ol’ Barstool” (Live from Knoxville, TN)
  • 29. “Rearview Town” (Live from St. Louis, MO)
  • 30. “Blame It On You” (Live from Manchester, TN)

Popular Posts
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Parade And Championship Rally For Lockport Porters
Carrie Underwood Is Ready To Reflect!
Don't Text "OK"
Things To Look Forward To In December!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On