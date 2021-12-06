JASON ALDEAN REVEALS TRACK-LIST OF NEXT ALBUM

His 10th studio album features 30 songs. 20 new tunes and 10 unheard-live-takes. The full release will be marked by a commemorative three-disc vinyl set that’s available now for pre-orders.
Through a press release, Jason said, “We’ve always tried to lean toward more songs than less…and this album is no different. After nine albums and 16 years of recording, I hope people can tell I wanted to make this tenth album fun and different from anything we’ve done before.”
The album is in two parts… Macon, which is already available. And the second part, Georgia, will be out on April 22.
