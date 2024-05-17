98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean releases “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” cover from ACM Awards

May 17, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fell in love with Jason Aldean‘s cover of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” during Thursday’s ACM Awards? Good news, you can now stream it on digital platforms.

“A song that I’ve played ever since I started playing clubs as a teenager. Thank you Toby for the mark you left on country music, and thank you to his family for letting me be a part of this,” Jason shares on Instagram. “‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ Live from the @acmawards is available to stream everywhere now.”

Jason’s rendition features a more stripped-back production as compared to Toby Keith‘s 1993 original, allowing for a more poignant delivery. In fact, his performance on Thursday’s show left Toby’s family members, who were in attendance, in tears.

You can stream Jason’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” wherever you enjoy music. The full ACM Awards performance is also available to watch on YouTube.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

