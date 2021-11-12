      Weather Alert

JASON ALDEAN RELEASES 10TH ALBUM TODAY

Nov 12, 2021 @ 6:29am

With 30 new tracks it’s divided into two discs. One titled Macon, the other titled Georgia. He says the music reflects both, where he’s from and how his hometown has shaped his music.

Jason tells us more: “I just feel like if I was from anywhere else my music wouldn’t sound the same. I remember at 16 and 17 years old playing bars ad I would go to these after parties where all these musicians would hang out ya know and I’m playing after parties with Ronnie Hammond of Atlanta Rhythm Section. Ya know, I learned a lot from all those guys. To me it’s sorta paying tribute to my town and where I’m from and the place that I feel like shaped my music”

