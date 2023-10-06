98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean previews new album with “Whiskey Drink”

October 6, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jason Aldean has released a brand new song, “Whiskey Drink.”

The track, which was penned by Kurt AllisonJonathan EdwardsTully Kennedy and John Morgan, finds Jason personifying his favorite glass of liquor as he drowns his post-breakup woes.

“Come on, kick in, whiskey drink/ I don’t wanna think, think, think/ About who she’s with or where she is/ Or how bad I miss her now/ Come on, cigarette/ Yeah, smoke out that regret/ Pour it straight and strong, make her memory gone/ Before you let me leave/ Come on, whiskey drink, oh/ Come on, whiskey drink,” Jason sings in the chorus.

“Whiskey Drink” serves as the latest preview of Jason’s upcoming album, Highway Desperado, and follows “Try That in a Small Town,” “Let Your Boys Be Country” and “Tough Crowd.”

Highway Desperado drops November 3 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

