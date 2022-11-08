Jason Aldean predicts his youngest daughter will be a big fan of the CMA Awards when she’s older
When it comes to their CMA Awards prep styles, Jason Aldean says he and his wife, Brittany, are very different.
“Brit always does [get dressed up], for sure. I don’t really feel like I get dressed up that much. It’s more just, like, shining up what I would normally wear onstage a little bit,” he tells ABC Audio ahead of Wednesday night’s CMAs.
In that regard, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Navy, just might be starting to take after her mom. Jason says that Navy and her 4-year-old brother, Memphis, are still a little too young to care about awards shows and other big televised industry events. But they’re not too far away from figuring out that what their dad does for a living is pretty different from a regular job.
“I’m sure it’s coming at some point. Especially my youngest daughter, Navy. She seems like a little bit of a diva,” Jason relates. “So she’ll be the one wanting to come to these things, getting dressed up in her own dress and all that stuff, here in the near future. I can kind of see that happening.”
But no matter what they’re wearing to the ceremony, the Aldeans all have one big goal in mind: celebrating the end of the year with a big party, along with Jason’s fellow country superstars.
“This really is the last thing of the year for most of us. I mean, it’s kind of the conclusion of the year, the CMA Awards,” he notes. “So it’s time to cut loose after the show’s over.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)
The 2022 CMA Awards air Wednesday night on ABC.
