JASON ALDEAN MAY HAVE CHOSEN A DIFFERENT FILMING

November 2, 2023 6:49AM CDT
He told CBS Mornings that he might have nixed the filming location if he had known it’s racist history. When asked, he said, “Knowing what I know now, probably not. But also – I’m not gonna go back 100 years and check on the history of this building because, honestly, if you’re in the South, you could probably go to any small-town courthouse, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find one that hasn’t had some racial issue over the years at some point. That’s just a fact. For anybody that thinks that we picked that building specifically for that reason, because there was a lynching there, whatever.”

The Maury County Courthouse was where a Black man named Henry Coate was lynched in 1972 and the Columbia Race Riot also occurred there in 1946.

