Jason Aldean, Luke Combs Featured On ‘CMA Summer Stay-Cay’ Live Stream Event
CMA’s upcoming social media special, CMA Summer Stay-Cay, a multi-hour live stream variety event, will feature more than 50 country stars celebrating summer with performances, Q&As, games and more. CMA Summer Stay-Cay, hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, will stream on CMA’s YouTube channel and Facebook page next Wednesday July 1st beginning at 5pm our time.
Jason Aldean, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Janson, Lady A, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Justin Moore, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, and Brett Young are just some of the featured on CMA Summer Stay-Cay.