JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS AMONG CMA FEST MAIN STAGE PERFORMERS

Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson are among the initial lineup on the main stage at Nissan Stadium at this year’s CMA Fest taking place June 9-12. This marks the event’s returning to downtown Nashville following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic.
Fans can access a limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. A portion of ticket proceeds are earmarked for music education programs throughout the U.S. via the CMA Foundation.
To check out the full lineup of performers at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, and the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza, visit CMAFest.com.
Additional stage lineups, including nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center, will be announced in the coming weeks.
