Jason Aldean, Kid Rock To Headline Touring ‘Rock The Country’ Festivals

The rock and country worlds will collide in a new touring festival launching next year.

‘Rock The Country’ is a two-day festival of rock and country acts that will travel to seven cities in spring and summer 2024.

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will headline the festival, along with acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Hank Williams Jr., and Big and Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson.

Kid Rock said “Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America… Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 17th.

Why don’t we see more touring festivals like the old Lollapalooza or Warped Tour? Will Rock the Country be the start of a new trend?