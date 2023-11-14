98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean, Kid Rock To Headline Touring ‘Rock The Country’ Festivals

November 14, 2023 5:05PM CST
Share
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock To Headline Touring ‘Rock The Country’ Festivals
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The rock and country worlds will collide in a new touring festival launching next year.

‘Rock The Country’ is a two-day festival of rock and country acts that will travel to seven cities in spring and summer 2024.

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will headline the festival, along with acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Hank Williams Jr., and Big and Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson.

Kid Rock said “Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America… Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 17th.

Why don’t we see more touring festivals like the old Lollapalooza or Warped Tour? Will Rock the Country be the start of a new trend?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts