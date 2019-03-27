Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson, George Strait & Miranda Lambert Among ACM Awards Pairings

Next month’s ACM Awards will feature several star-studded collaborative performances, including Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, George Strait with Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley with Brandi Carlile, Eric Church with Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay with Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown with Khalid, and Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne.

Previously announced performers include LANCO, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming week.

The 54th annual ACM Awards will be hosted by Reba and will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7th at 8 p.m ET on CBS.

