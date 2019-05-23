Jason Aldean is ready to Ride All Night this weekend with his one-year-old, Memphis

Broken BowWhen Jason Aldean sets out on his Ride All Night Tour on Saturday, he’ll have a very special guest along: his one-year-old son.

“Memphis is going out this weekend, and he’s never really seen a show,” Jason explains. “He usually is in bed by the time we play…”

“But, you know, I’ll be able to bring him out for soundcheck,” he explains. “And I think it’s cool just to have them grow up around it, for sure.”

Things were much different, however, for Jason’s older daughters, 16-year-old Keeley and 11-year-old Kendyl.

“My eleven-year-old,” he recalls, “she was born and two days later, I left on tour with Rascal Flatts. I don’t think I came home for a month.”

“So it was a lot of that kind of stuff,” he adds. “It was the early part of my career. I mean, I was gone 250, 280 days a year.”

“You know, I’m fortunate enough now to be at a place where I can kind of dictate how much I’m out and make sure I’m at home a little more,” Jason points out. “I have the ability to be able to take them on the road with me if I want. The early days, I didn’t. It was twelve of us on a bus.”

“You know it’s just a whole different deal for me these days. But I love it,” he smiles.

On Wednesday, the ACM Entertainer of the Decade celebrated his latest number one, “Girl Like You,” with a party at Diskin Cider in Nashville.

On Saturday, Jason plays Durant, Oklahoma, before heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.

