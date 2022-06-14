JASON ALDEAN HIT RETURNS TO TOP OF CHARTS

Jason Aldean celebrates three weeks at the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart this week with his 27th career chart-topper, “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” It is the first song since Taylor Swift’s “Mean,” over a decade ago, to re-enter the top position on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart, according to a release.
Jason said, “It’s a really big deal to me to have a three-week No. 1, especially after all these years doing what we do. The support of Country radio and the fans makes me that much more ready to see all of you back out on the road.”
He is set to launch his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour on July 15th in Scranton, PA, with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The second half of the 34-city tour will feature Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt and Chase Rice on select dates.
Felt good to be back at #CMAfest! Thank you to all the fans who came out this year. 🤘🔥 @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/AGSs90tG75
— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) June 11, 2022
