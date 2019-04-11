Jason Aldean Calls it a Great Run, Keith Urban Humbled by Entertainer Win
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 7:59 AM

Jason Aldean is humbled by his ACM Entertainer of the Year wins, Aldean won the award three years in a row but this year the prestigious award went to Keith Urban.
“Growing up, watching it on TV, that was the one everybody wanted. And that was just kind of a personal goal I set for myself,” says Aldean Jason Aldean is now the ACM Artist of the Decade, an award he won during this years ceremony. Aldean says there was a time he didn’t think he would win any awards, “There were years where I felt like we had a legitimate shot at it and it just kind of got to the point where I’m was like, “Man, maybe it’s just not going to happen for us.”

Needless to say Keith Urban was taken over by emotion when he was named Entertainer of the Year this past Sunday. Here’s the teary eyed Keith at the ACM Awards with his reaction:

ET stopped Keith & Nicole backstage after the show:

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Paid Internship for a ‘Candy Taster’ Also Comes with a Bonus . . . a Year’s Worth of Free Candy “Avengers: Endgame” Is Already Setting Ticket Sales Records Country Stars Share Tributes to Earl Thomas Conley The Country Rundown Have you seen the Video for Burn Out? The top 10 Earl Thomas Conley songs.
Comments