Jason Aldean Details Career Journey in ‘Behind the Music’ Documentary Series

December 5, 2022 5:08PM CST
A Paramount+ edition of “Behind the Music” profiles Jason Aldean’s life and career. Late November’s hour-long episode follows Aldean’s rise to prominence and tribulations.

The documentary details Aldean’s struggles at the beginning of his career with his country-rock style.

“I never dreamed I would have an episode about my life and career one day.,” Aldean tweeted. “Really proud of this and hope u guys will check it out and lemme know what u think.”

