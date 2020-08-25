      Weather Alert

Jason Aldean, Brett Young, and Maddie & Tae Offer You a Free Online Concert This Friday

Aug 25, 2020 @ 9:22am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Dye (L) and Madison Marlow of Maddie & Tae perfors during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean will headline a FREE, virtual concert this Friday.  The Backyard Beach concert will also feature Brett Young and Maddie & Tae, and it’ll stream on the Live Nation Virtual Concert hub, and on their Twitter accounts.

Jason says, quote, “This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home, but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are.”

You can check out Jason’s website for details.

TAGS
#BackyardBeach #BrettYoung #FreeConcert #LiveNation #Maddie&Tae jasonaldean
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again