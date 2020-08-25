Jason Aldean, Brett Young, and Maddie & Tae Offer You a Free Online Concert This Friday
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Dye (L) and Madison Marlow of Maddie & Tae perfors during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Jason Aldean will headline a FREE, virtual concert this Friday. The Backyard Beach concert will also feature Brett Young and Maddie & Tae, and it’ll stream on the Live Nation Virtual Concert hub, and on their Twitter accounts.
Jason says, quote, “This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home, but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are.”
You can check out Jason’s website for details.