Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton + Cody Johnson to headline Country Jam 2023

October 12, 2022 11:45AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are leading the lineup for Country Jam 2023.

The Colorado-based music festival announced its full roster of artists for next year on Wednesday morning. Also on the bill are Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Whiskey Myers.

Runaway June, Morgan Wade, Eddie Montgomery and Randall King are scheduled to perform, too, with ‘90s superstar Tracy Byrd, Wyoming country act Ian Munsick and singer-songwriter Shane Profitt also making an appearance on stage. More acts will be announced soon.

The three-day event will take place June 22-24 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Passes go on sale starting October 21. Each year, the event brings some of country’s biggest stars to the stage in Colorado; Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Tim McGraw headlined last year.

