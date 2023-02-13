Jason Aldean Announces 41-City ‘Highway Desperado’ Tour

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here’s a show to look forward to this summer! Did you miss your chance to see him last year? If so, he will be back on September 9th.

Jason Aldean has announced his North American ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

Making stops in 41 different cities, Jason will tour from July through October, starting in Bethel, New York, and wrapping up in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 17.

I’m looking forward to this show and seeing Mitchel Tenpenny and Corey Kent.