98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean Admits He Had to Cover a ‘Really Stupid’ Tattoo

March 8, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
Jason Aldean Admits He Had to Cover a ‘Really Stupid’ Tattoo

Jason Aldean recently shared that he regrets one tattoo – and describes the tattoo as “really stupid.”

Aldean said about the one tattoo that he regrets, “My very first one, I do.  I have it now, it’s covered up.”  He continued, “I think when I was 18, and I walked into a tattoo shop in my hometown in Georgia and, you know, I just, they have stuff up on the wall, and I just picked out something on the wall and went, ‘Yeah I want that.’

He added, “And then as I got older, I’m like, ‘That’s really, that’s really stupid.’”  Aldean continued, “Not only that, but it was just a really bad tattoo.  Like, the guy that did it, he must have just started that week or something.  So I ended up having to get a guy to cover it up.”

More about:
#CoverUp
#Ink
#ReallyStupid
#TattooTrouble
#Tatts
jasonaldean

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.

Recent Posts