Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song

October 20, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
Jason Aldean caught a lot of heat when he released his video for ‘Try That In A Small Town.’

Now, he is addressing the controversy and defending his song fully.

He said, “If you’ve got common sense, you can look at the video and see, I’m not sayin’ anything that’s not true.”

He continued, “In the video, I’m showin’ you what happened — I didn’t do it, I didn’t create it — it just happened, and I saw it, and I’m not cool with it.”

He added, “To me, what I was seeing was wrong, and nobody would say anything, especially in the music industry or entertainment industry. It just kind of reaches a breaking point to where you’re like, ‘Man, somebody needs to say somethin’, and if nobody’s gonna do it, then I’ll be the guy.'”

What are your thoughts on Jason Aldean’s latest comments about his song?

