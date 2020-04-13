Jason Aalon Butler’s pre-FEVER 333 band letlive. shares 10th anniversary demos collection
333 Wreckords CrewJason Aalon Butler has shared a new collection of demos from his pre-FEVER 333 band, letlive.
Dubbed 10 Years of Fake History, the record includes early recordings of songs from the 2010 letlive. album Fake History. You can download it now via Bandcamp.
“This album changed basically everything,” Butler says of Fake History. “Like, EVERYTHING. My career; actually, the very idea of having a career in music. My personal life — emotionally, romantically, intellectually, and physically.”
“It was one my first major artistic risks,” he adds. “For the first time in my life, there were a few more people than just my closest friends and family listening to what I had created.”
Letlive. would release two more albums after Fake History before calling it quits in 2017.
FEVER 333 released their debut album, STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS, in 2019. They’ve since shared a number of one-off singles, including “Kingdom,” “Vandals,” and “Presence Is Strength.”
