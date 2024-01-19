Jana Kramer Shows Off Sentimental Push Present From Allan Russell

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jana Kramer is sporting a new accessory.

In a recent Q&A session with fans, Kramer explained why she had stacked a bejeweled band with her engagement ring before tying the knot with her fiancé, Allan Russell.

Kramer offered fans a closer look at the ring and shared that it featured the birthstones of all three of her children.

“The band right here is a push present that Allan gave me when I had Roman,” she shared. “So those are the birthstones of all three of my babies, and I love it.”

What are your thoughts on push presents?