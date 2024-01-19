Jana Kramer Shows Off Sentimental Push Present From Allan Russell
January 18, 2024 6:05PM CST
Jana Kramer is sporting a new accessory.
In a recent Q&A session with fans, Kramer explained why she had stacked a bejeweled band with her engagement ring before tying the knot with her fiancé, Allan Russell.
Kramer offered fans a closer look at the ring and shared that it featured the birthstones of all three of her children.
“The band right here is a push present that Allan gave me when I had Roman,” she shared. “So those are the birthstones of all three of my babies, and I love it.”
