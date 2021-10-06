Jana Kramer Says She Would Collaborate with Jessie James Decker in a Heartbeat

Jana Kramer Says She Would Collab with Jessie James Decker in a Heartbeat: “I Love What She Is Doing”
Recently, Jana Kramer was asked if she would collaborate with her friend, Jessie James Decker.
Kramer said: “We’re friends. I would collab with her in a heartbeat; and she’s awesome.”
As Decker gets ready for the release of her latest EP, “The Woman I’ve Become,” and Kramer’s independent single, “Voices,” the two women have shared what they’ve learned with each other.
From Kramer’s very public divorce, to Decker’s growth from a young girl to adulthood, the women would have a lot to talk about, if they did collaborate, musically.